Suspect Injured, Arrested In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Suspect injured, arrested in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Phuleli police were engaged in an exchange of fire by 3 suspects riding on a motorbike during its patrolling near Jurial Shah graveyard.

He added that one of the suspects, identified as Yousuf Mallah, sustained a gunshot and was apprehended.

However, he said, his 2 other accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

The spokesman said the police were checking Mallah's criminal record.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery for his bullet injury.

