Open Menu

Suspect Injured In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Suspect injured in encounter

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A suspect was injured in encounter with police, in the limits of Sadr police station

Kehror Pakka on Sunday.

According to police, a team of crime control department (CCD) Kahror Pakka Circle

was on patrolling near Jaal Wali Pul in Mouza Laal Baghali when the officials spotted

two suspects on a motorcycle. The CCD team signalled them to stop when they opened

fire on the police.

In retaliation, the police returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, one

of the suspects identified as Mumtaz, resident of Chah Peepalwala, Kehror Pakka

received bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape.

The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol of 30-bore with bullets from

his possession.

The outlaw was wanted by police in 38 cases of motorcycles theft cases.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

47 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

6 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

14 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

15 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

16 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

16 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan