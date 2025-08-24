Suspect injured in encounter

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A suspect was injured in encounter with police, in the limits of Sadr police station

Kehror Pakka on Sunday.

According to police, a team of crime control department (CCD) Kahror Pakka Circle

was on patrolling near Jaal Wali Pul in Mouza Laal Baghali when the officials spotted

two suspects on a motorcycle. The CCD team signalled them to stop when they opened

fire on the police.

In retaliation, the police returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, one

of the suspects identified as Mumtaz, resident of Chah Peepalwala, Kehror Pakka

received bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape.

The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol of 30-bore with bullets from

his possession.

The outlaw was wanted by police in 38 cases of motorcycles theft cases.

A case has been registered against the accused.