Suspect Injured In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A suspect was injured in encounter with police, in the limits of Sadr police station
Kehror Pakka on Sunday.
According to police, a team of crime control department (CCD) Kahror Pakka Circle
was on patrolling near Jaal Wali Pul in Mouza Laal Baghali when the officials spotted
two suspects on a motorcycle. The CCD team signalled them to stop when they opened
fire on the police.
In retaliation, the police returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, one
of the suspects identified as Mumtaz, resident of Chah Peepalwala, Kehror Pakka
received bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape.
The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol of 30-bore with bullets from
his possession.
The outlaw was wanted by police in 38 cases of motorcycles theft cases.
A case has been registered against the accused.
