Suspect Involved In ATM Record Disk Stealing Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Suspect involved in ATM record disk stealing held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police arrested an accused allegedly involved in stealing Automated Teller Machine (ATM) record disks and recovered 20 hard disks and 15 Digital Video Recorders.

A police spokesman Saturday said a team constituted by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Tipu, comprising, Station House Officer (SHO) Shahzad Town Police Station, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ishfaq and others busted the accused Umer Farooq for his alleged involvement in ATM record stealing.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in around 100 incidents of such nature.

The accused used to work as operator for closed-circuit television cameras, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Federal capital police arrested 11 outlaws across the city and recovered huge quantity of alcohol wine and weapons from their possession.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city following the directions of Inspector General of Police, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan.

As per details, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Ikram including SHO Margalla Police Station Ashiq Muhammad, ASIs Hakim Ali and Ghulam Murtaza along with other that nabbed four bootleggers namely Adil Masih, Jameel, Ilyas and Qadeer and recovered 70 liters alcohol wine from their possession.

Sihala police arrested an accused Muhammad Ali and recovered one wine bottle from him. Lohi bher police arrested two accused Sulman and Zara Khan and recovered four wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Koral police team apprehended four persons including a lady involved in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

