Suspect Involved In Double Murder Case Of Two Brothers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in the double murder case of two brothers after three years

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in the double murder case of two brothers after three years.

According to a police spokesman, the suspect, identified as Zahid Khan, stabbed Fazal Khan and Wahid Khan to death over a monetary dispute at a stone crusher plant on July 9, 2021, and fled away.

The sources said that the victims and accused are cousins, and the reason behind the cold blood murder was a share in the income of the stone crusher plant.

The suspect went underground after killing two brothers and was subsequently declared an offender by a local court. The spokesman has said that a team of police led by station house officer Amir Rafeeq raided the hide of the suspect and arrested him.

