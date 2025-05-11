Suspect Involved In Hundi, Illegal Currency Exchange Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone apprehended a suspect involved in “Hawala Hundi” and illegal Currency exchange on Sunday.
According to an FIA spokesman, the suspect, identified as Haroon Rashid, was arrested during a targeted operation at Nag Shah Chowk.
FIA teams recovered Rs505,000 from his procession, along with crucial evidence, including transaction receipts and a mobile phone linked to illegal activities.The spokesperson said that the accused failed to provide satisfactory justification for the recovered amount. The FIA has initiated an investigation, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest his accomplices.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother's Day celebrated in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak army2 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in hundi, illegal currency exchange held2 minutes ago
-
Rally held to celebrate Pakistan's victory against Indian aggression22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's response leaves India's arrogance in dust: Khawaja Asif32 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Business community lauds armed forces for decisive victory32 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik hails ceasefire as opportunity for regional peace, economic revival32 minutes ago
-
04 dacoits of organized gang busted; cash, valuables worth 1.65 miln seized42 minutes ago
-
Modi govt war hysteria exposed, says Sports Minister1 hour ago
-
Ten netted over power pilfering1 hour ago
-
15 outlaws held1 hour ago