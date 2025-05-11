Open Menu

Suspect Involved In Hundi, Illegal Currency Exchange Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Suspect involved in hundi, illegal currency exchange held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone apprehended a suspect involved in “Hawala Hundi” and illegal Currency exchange on Sunday.

According to an FIA spokesman, the suspect, identified as Haroon Rashid, was arrested during a targeted operation at Nag Shah Chowk.

FIA teams recovered Rs505,000 from his procession, along with crucial evidence, including transaction receipts and a mobile phone linked to illegal activities.The spokesperson said that the accused failed to provide satisfactory justification for the recovered amount. The FIA has initiated an investigation, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest his accomplices.

