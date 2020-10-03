Suspect involved in killing of a woman in Batapur arrested

(@fidahassanain)

Saira Bibi was killed when she alone at home in Batapur police precinct last month in September.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) Batapur police arrested a man allegedly involved in murder of a woman on Saturday.

Saira Bibi, a resident of Wahra Allah Daad, village Wahga, was killed on September 14 in Batapur police precinct.

Hassan Pasha, a nephew of the deceased woman, lodged FIR with Batapur police station alleging that she was killed by her husband Shahid alias Boda’s second wife Kishwar and her brother.

He alleged that Mohsin, another nephew of his aunt, heard Kishwar and her brother Ali Hassan abusing and threatening Saira Bibi.

He apprehended that they killed his aunt Kishwar by cutting her throat and leaving her dead inside the house.

She, the complainant said, had not enmity with anyone.

However, the sources said that police arrested a man namely Rizwan alias Latto for his alleged role in murder of Saira Bibi. The investigation of the matter was underway.