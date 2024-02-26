Suspect Involved In Libyan Boat Accident Was Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Special Judge Central-I Gujranwala Mohammad Naeem Shaikh, upon completion of the trial in Libyan boat accident case, sentenced accused Shahzad Elahi to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 14 lac.
According to the details, accused Shahzad Elahi had received Rs. 23 lac for sending the nephew of the complainant to Italy, however the victim named Ahsan Iqbal died in a Libyan boat accident.
The most heartbreaking incident in which more than 300 Pakistanis died, and more than 100 of them were from Gujranwala alone.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Gujranwala taking action against human traffickers, had arrested 814 people, including 93 of those who were suspects in the tragedy.
The human traffickers first used the border routes of Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey for their illicit trade.
From those countries, they made their victims to get to Turkey and onwards to Greece.
Youths aspiring to migrate to Europe were enticed by traffickers who collected between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 million per person. The traffickers told the youths that they would take them first to Libya by air from where they would travel to Italy by boat.
The youths were made to embark on their journey to Italy in a boat that had been filled with a number of people twice its capacity.
The human traffickers had taken hundreds of millions of rupees from the youth. The tragic accident happened on June 14, and except for 12 people, all the Pakistanis who had been in the lower part of the boat went missing.
Recent Stories
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC directs ACs to intensify action against kite-flying6 minutes ago
-
Action sought against kite-flying with chemically-coated strings6 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to vaccinate their cattle, birds for better health6 minutes ago
-
ANP to stage protest in front of KP assembly on Feb 2816 minutes ago
-
Around 2,459 valid OEPs registered with BEOE: Official26 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall spell likely to prevail till Friday in KP26 minutes ago
-
NEF announces 'Merit Award' for children of FDE teachers36 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz elected as first woman chief minister Punjab56 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks details of cases against Senator Shibli Faraz in three days1 hour ago
-
Notorious criminal allegedly killed by his own accomplices1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential1 hour ago
-
Tank’s Rescue 1122 service handles 16 emergencies last week1 hour ago