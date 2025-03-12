Open Menu

Suspect Involved In Robbery-murder Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Suspect involved in robbery-murder arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation by Keamari District’s Anti-Street Crime Cell, police arrested a suspect involved in the killing of a young man during a robbery in Ittehad Town.

The arrest was made based on secret information, confirmed SSP Keamari on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Roaid, son of Khan Afzal, was apprehended with an illegal 9mm pistol and ammunition. He is accused of shooting Umar Khan, a young man, during a robbery on February 19th, 2025, when the victim resisted.

A case regarding the incident was registered at Ittehad Town Police Station and investigations were launched to locate the suspects.

During interrogation, Roaid confessed to the murder and admitted involvement in several other criminal activities in the Baldia Division. The suspect had previously been arrested in another robbery case at Saeedabad Police Station.

A separate case under the Sindh Arms Act has been registered at Pak Colony Police Station, and further investigations are ongoing.

