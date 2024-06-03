Suspect Involved In Robbing Saudi Citizens In Islamabad Arrested
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The investigation is under way from the arrested accused while further raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) The Federal capital Police arrested a suspect involved in snatching mobile phones from Saudi citizens in Sector F-8, within 12 hours.
The Islamabad Police has also recovered the both mobile phones.
Islamabad Police traced the suspect through Mobile technology, cameras and human intelligence. IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Ali Raza visited Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the Saudi embassy officials.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the IG Islamabad Police, DIG, and entire team for their swift action. He also announced that the police team will be awarded appreciation certificates for their excellent work.
