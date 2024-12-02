Open Menu

Suspect Involving Sexually Abusing 10 Years Old Boy Arrested In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore

Victim used to attend tuition lesions with Adil who allegedly abused him for four to five months

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) Gulshan Ravi police arrested the suspect Adil for his alleged involvement in sexually abusing a 10 years old boy in the area.

The complainant stated that the victim, a Grade-4 student, used to attend tuition lessons with Adil, who allegedly abused him for four to five months.

The police confirmed that the suspect, who was identified as Adil, was arrested, and a case was registered against him.

The matter was now handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed commended SHO Gulshan Ravi Adeel Anjum and his team for arresting the suspect.

The SP said that the criminals involved in such heinous crimes against children and women would be strictly punished under the law.

