Suspect Involving Sexually Abusing 10 Years Old Boy Arrested In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Victim used to attend tuition lesions with Adil who allegedly abused him for four to five months
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) Gulshan Ravi police arrested the suspect Adil for his alleged involvement in sexually abusing a 10 years old boy in the area.
The complainant stated that the victim, a Grade-4 student, used to attend tuition lessons with Adil, who allegedly abused him for four to five months.
The police confirmed that the suspect, who was identified as Adil, was arrested, and a case was registered against him.
The matter was now handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry.
Meanwhile, SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed commended SHO Gulshan Ravi Adeel Anjum and his team for arresting the suspect.
The SP said that the criminals involved in such heinous crimes against children and women would be strictly punished under the law.
Recent Stories
Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal by Manzar Sehbai
PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest25 minutes ago
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen44 minutes ago
-
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures44 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier41 minutes ago
-
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case41 minutes ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested41 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners48 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab1 hour ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly48 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases49 minutes ago