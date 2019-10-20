Suspect jumps into canal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A man jumped into a canal for allegedly avoiding arrest near Bagar Pull here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, Bagar Pull police signalled a suspected car to stop but the person who was traveling in the vehicle jumped into the canal.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation.

The search of suspect was underway till filing of this report.