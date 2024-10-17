Open Menu

Suspect Killed By Accomplice During Police Encounter In Hazro

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

A suspect wanted in murder, attempted murder who killed by his accomplice firing during a police encounter in Hazro on Thursday, police sources claimed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A suspect wanted in murder, attempted murder who killed by his accomplice firing during a police encounter in Hazro on Thursday, police sources claimed.

According to spokesperson police, Hazro police was bringing for recovery an accused Shafqat Zaman Don who was arrested for his involvement in a murder case of a tractor driver Izzat Khan who was killed over some dispute in Jehan Banda area in Ghourghushti village in the limits of Hazro police station on October 10. Later Police arrested the suspect and was on physical remand.

The spokesman said that as soon as the police party reached near Qutab Bandi, unknown outlaws riding on motorcycles attacked the police party to get their accomplice released from police custody.

In exchange of fire, the accused Shafqat got bullet injured with the firing of own accomplices and died on the way to hospital.

The police spokesman has said that the suspect was wanted by police in an attempt to murder and making obscene films cases in the area. The police teams formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits. “The police officials were safe during the exchange of fire,” the police claimed.

