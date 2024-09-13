Suspect Killed During Shootout While Attempting To Free Accomplices
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A suspect was killed during a shootout on Japan Road, in the jurisdiction of Karpa Police Station, while trying to free his accomplice escape last night.
According to police spokesperson the incident occurred while police team were taking the accused Hamidullah Afghani, for recovery who was under custody and facing multiple charges.
He said when the police team were getting out of the vehicle with Afghani, four assailants on two motorcycles suddenly opened fire.
During the surprise attack, two police officers came under fire but were protected due to their precautionary measures, he said.
However, Afghani was critically injured in the shooting.
He said despite immediate medical attention and transport to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, Afghani yield to his injuries shortly after arrival.
He said Afghani had been on a four-day physical remand at Hamak Police Station and was wanted for various offenses including murder, robbery, theft, and illegal weapons possession in different police jurisdictions across city.
He said the attackers, who appeared to be attempting to free their accomplice, managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
He said that the police have intensified efforts to find the suspects involved in the attack.
