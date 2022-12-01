Suspect killed in alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A suspected dacoit was killed in an alleged encounter on Wednesday night while two accomplices of the accused managed to escape.

According to a spokesman, Hali Road Police tried to stop three suspect bikers who opened fire on police.

In exchange of firing, one suspect identified as Ali Nawaz alias Ali Khan received bullet injuries and was arrested while their accomplices escaped.

The spokesman further said the injured suspect was shifted to the hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to the injuries.

As per police record, the accused was wanted to police in 30 cases of different crimes including dacoity.

The accused, who was killed in a police encounter, belongs to an inter-district dacoit gang, which is involved in several incidents in Hyderabad's Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas districts.