Suspect killed in an encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The police have claimed that a suspect wanted in at least 47 cases of different crimes by Sindh and Punjab police was killed in an encounter in the limits of Hussainabad police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday, the police engaged 2 suspects riding on a motorbike near the Indus River's protective embankment in Latifabad unit 4 in an exchange of fire, Mujahid Malik was arrested after gunshot injuries.

He said Malik was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery but succumbed to injuries.

He said the suspect shifted to Karachi from Punjab in 2019 and started his criminal activities, adding that Malik was booked in 38 FIRs in Punjab and 9 in Sindh concerning crimes like robberies and possessing illegal arms.