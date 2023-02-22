UrduPoint.com

Suspect Killed In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Suspect killed in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Police have claimed that a, suspect was killed in an alleged encounter in the limits of Hali Road Police Station late Tuesday night.

The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the police engaged 2 suspects riding a motorbike near American Quarters in an exchange of fire and arrested a suspect Mir Hassan Gahelo in injured condition while his accomplice escaped.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University hospital for surgery but he succumbed to the injuries.

The slain suspect was booked in over a dozen criminal cases in different areas of Sindh.

He was also absconder in 4 cases while declared as proclaimed offender in a crime case.

