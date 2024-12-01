Suspect Killed In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A suspect was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during a police
encounter in the limits of city police station on Saturday late night.
According to police, three armed people snatched a motorcycle from
a citizen near Kutchery Morh and rode away towards Doranwala.
On information, a police team on patrolling set up a picket in the area.
As the suspects approached the checkpoint and spotted the police
vehicle, they opened fire and took refuge near a canal. In retaliation,
the police also returned fire.
In a brief encounter, a suspect was killed
by the firing of his own accomplices while his two accomplices managed
to flee.
The killed dacoit was identified as Arshad Baloch, resident of Jalalpur
Pirwala. He was wanted by Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan and Lodhran
police in over 58 cases of robbery, theft and other heinous crimes.
The police recovered a motorcycle, Rs 20,000 in cash, and a pistol
from the scene.
Police have launched search operation to arrest the fleeing outlaws.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-MNA among two die in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment--An imperative to sustainable development12 minutes ago
-
Afnan Ullah Khan slams PTI's chaotic politics52 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse in Tank kills 31 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr 9 Kashmiris in November1 hour ago
-
Authorities orders opening of Mangla dam fish sales points in Mirpur12 hours ago
-
IIOJK religious leader condemns fanatic Hindus' claims on mosques & dargahs in India12 hours ago
-
DPO Bhakkar organizes 'Open Court'12 hours ago
-
Bilawal urges political parties to prioritize dialogue for stability in country12 hours ago
-
2nd Investment Opportunities Summit, Smart Expo to enhance Pak-Saudi bilateral ties: Consul Gen12 hours ago
-
National interest must prevail over politics: Barrister Aqeel13 hours ago
-
CM Punjab visits CMH Rawalpindi to boost morale of injured security personnel13 hours ago