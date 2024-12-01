Open Menu

Suspect Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Suspect killed in encounter

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A suspect was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during a police

encounter in the limits of city police station on Saturday late night.

According to police, three armed people snatched a motorcycle from

a citizen near Kutchery Morh and rode away towards Doranwala.

On information, a police team on patrolling set up a picket in the area.

As the suspects approached the checkpoint and spotted the police

vehicle, they opened fire and took refuge near a canal. In retaliation,

the police also returned fire.

In a brief encounter, a suspect was killed

by the firing of his own accomplices while his two accomplices managed

to flee.

The killed dacoit was identified as Arshad Baloch, resident of Jalalpur

Pirwala. He was wanted by Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan and Lodhran

police in over 58 cases of robbery, theft and other heinous crimes.

The police recovered a motorcycle, Rs 20,000 in cash, and a pistol

from the scene.

Police have launched search operation to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Firing Fire Police Police Station Robbery Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

23 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

1 day ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

1 day ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

1 day ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

1 day ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

1 day ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan