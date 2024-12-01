Suspect killed in encounter

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A suspect was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during a police

encounter in the limits of city police station on Saturday late night.

According to police, three armed people snatched a motorcycle from

a citizen near Kutchery Morh and rode away towards Doranwala.

On information, a police team on patrolling set up a picket in the area.

As the suspects approached the checkpoint and spotted the police

vehicle, they opened fire and took refuge near a canal. In retaliation,

the police also returned fire.

In a brief encounter, a suspect was killed

by the firing of his own accomplices while his two accomplices managed

to flee.

The killed dacoit was identified as Arshad Baloch, resident of Jalalpur

Pirwala. He was wanted by Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan and Lodhran

police in over 58 cases of robbery, theft and other heinous crimes.

The police recovered a motorcycle, Rs 20,000 in cash, and a pistol

from the scene.

Police have launched search operation to arrest the fleeing outlaws.