Suspect Killed In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A suspect was killed in an encounter with police, in the jurisdiction
of City police station.
Police said on Sunday that three suspects opened fire at the police
near Pul Dewan picket.
In retaliation, a suspect was found injured while his two accomplices
managed to escape. Later, the suspect identified as Sanaullah aka
Sunny Ridd succumbed to his injuries.
The outlaw was involved in 82 cases, including murder, attempt to
murder, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in Muzaffargarh and
Dera Ghazi Khan districts.
The body of outlaw has been shifted to hospital for autopsy.
APP/shn
