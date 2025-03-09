Open Menu

Suspect Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Suspect killed in encounter

MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A suspect was killed in an encounter with police, in the jurisdiction

of City police station.

Police said on Sunday that three suspects opened fire at the police

near Pul Dewan picket.

In retaliation, a suspect was found injured while his two accomplices

managed to escape. Later, the suspect identified as Sanaullah aka

Sunny Ridd succumbed to his injuries.

The outlaw was involved in 82 cases, including murder, attempt to

murder, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in Muzaffargarh and

Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

The body of outlaw has been shifted to hospital for autopsy.

APP/shn

More Stories From Pakistan