Suspect Killed In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) An accused was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices during an alleged police encounter in the Harbanspura area on Sunday, police said.
According to officials from the Crime Control Department (CCD), the suspect, identified as Amir, was in police custody and was being taken for a recovery operation when his accomplices ambushed the police team and opened fire.
In the exchange of fire, Amir was fatally injured and later died in custody. Police stated that the fatal shot came from the direction of his own accomplices during the attack. The body was shifted to morgue for postmortem.
Recent Stories
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEF announces job vacancies8 minutes ago
-
Action against plastic pollution in full swing8 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter8 minutes ago
-
Trade Dispute Resolution Commission to boost investor confidence: FPCCI convener8 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor dies half an hour before liver transplant in US8 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates sports complex in Muridke38 minutes ago
-
Information, awareness foundation of a vibrant democracy: CM38 minutes ago
-
UAF holds MDCAT38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities: Misbah Khar48 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt launches free vocational training for 40,000 prisoners48 minutes ago
-
Access to information citizen’s constitutional right: Gilani48 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs operational commanders conference, reviews police performance48 minutes ago