Suspect killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) An accused was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices during an alleged police encounter in the Harbanspura area on Sunday, police said.

According to officials from the Crime Control Department (CCD), the suspect, identified as Amir, was in police custody and was being taken for a recovery operation when his accomplices ambushed the police team and opened fire.

In the exchange of fire, Amir was fatally injured and later died in custody. Police stated that the fatal shot came from the direction of his own accomplices during the attack. The body was shifted to morgue for postmortem.