Suspect Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The suspect, identified as Mujahid, son of Sabz Ali, who had escaped after shooting and killing Constable Amir Ghulam by taking out a gun from the clerk's room under the pretext of using the washroom, was killed in a police encounter at Safan check post, Badaber.
SSP Syed Ashfaq Anwar and Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi took serious notice and formed a team under the leadership of SP Saddar Division Abdul Salam Khalid to arrest the suspect.
A series of raids were conducted based on intelligence to locate possible hideouts of the suspect throughout the night.
Police teams also conducted raids in boundary areas of Khyber district.
The location of the killer, based on intelligence, was identified.
Upon receiving secret information, DSP Badaber Ziaullah, SHO Naseer Fareed Khattak, and other police teams, with great caution, reached the scene to arrest the suspect. However, the armed suspect opened fire on the police party with the intent to kill during the crossfire and was killed.
