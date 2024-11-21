Open Menu

Suspect Killed In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Suspect killed in police encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A suspected criminal, involved in various heinous crimes, including the murder of a man, was killed during a police encounter in limits of Darahma police station on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the Darahma police, during routine patrol duty, spotted four suspicious persons riding on two motorcycles. When the police cautioned them to stop, the opened fire on the police team.

Acting in self-defence, the police retaliated the fire. One suspect was critically injured and died on-the-spot. The police seized a Kalashnikov rifle and a motorcycle.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Zubair, a resident of Kotha Mir Shah Sadar Din.

The record showed the killed dacoit had fatally shot a man during a robbery over putting resistance. He was wanted in multiple cases, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, and other serious crime cases.

APP/hus

