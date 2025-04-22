Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:43 PM
A suspect wanted in multiple murder, attempted murder and terrorism cases was killed in a shootout with police in Attock
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A suspect wanted in multiple murder, attempted murder and terrorism cases was killed in a shootout with police in Attock.
According to police, the suspect identified as Uzair Anwar was shot dead by his own accomplices as they tried to flee.
The police claimed that the suspect was killed by bullets fired by his associates, Zargham and others, as they attempted to escape. No police official was injured in the incident.
A case has been registered against the fleeing accomplices.
Senior police officers collected circumstantial evidence from the crime scene and an investigation is underway.
APP/nsi/378
