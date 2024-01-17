Suspect kills in alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A suspected robber was killed while his accomplice escaped in an alleged encounter with the Hyderabad police on Tuesday night.

The district police spokesperson disclosed that the encounter took place during a patrolling near the doctor’s colony in the limits of the market police station, where suspects were already present to commit the crime.

The motorcycle-riding suspects initiated firing to evade arrest, prompting the police to respond with counteraction. During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers was fatally shot, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The spokesman identified the dead accused as Hashim Awan and said that the market police started the investigation by shifting the dead body of the accused to the hospital, while efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused.