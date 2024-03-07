Suspect kills law student siblings, commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A car-riding accused on Thursday killed two law student siblings by opened fire on them, and later committed suicide by shooting himself in Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

According to details, the accused Irshad Khokhar, who was riding in a car near Arabi Square in the limits of Naseem Nagar police station, opened fire on Akash Pathan and Yusra, a motorcycle riding siblings studying at the Institute of Law, University of Sindh, as a result of which Yusra died on the spot and her brother Akash was seriously injured. The accused, later reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his own pistol. Later, Akash also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital in the evening.

The Police rushed to the scene upon receiving the report, and shifted the injured and deceased to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh while talking to the media, said that the assailant identified as Irshad Khokhar, murdered Yusra and injured her brother before taking his own life.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

On the occasion Assistant Professor of the Institute of Law, University of Sindh Ali Raza Laghari informed to “APP” that Yusra and her brother were enrolled at the institute and were supposed to participate in mid-term exams scheduled for Thursday. He said Akash initially studied at an institution in Karachi before transferring to Hyderabad.

A committee has been formed under the supervision of ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar to investigate the matter. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Qasimabad Syed Hubdar Shah, In-charge Nasim Nagar Inspector Noor Mustafa Pathan and In-charge CIA Inspector Javed Jalbani will also be part of the committee.

The police team has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case using their professional expertise, medical reports, forensic evidence and modern technology. The committee was expected to submit its report to SSP Hyderabad within seven days.