Suspect Of Double Murder Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Suspect of double murder arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Taxila Police on Tuesday netted a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in double murder case and injuring four others.

The accused named Qadeer Khan, allegedly shot dead former Councilor, Maik Pervaiz and his relative Zubair and injured Irshad, Riasat, Asif and Alishea Bibi during a reconciliatory meeting on August 2, 2019.

According to Police spokesman, a police team led by SHO, Rana Kashif through human and digital intelligence traced the hideout of the suspect and arrested him.

