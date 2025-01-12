Suspect of human trafficking held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle claimed

on Sunday to have arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking.

The suspect identified as Nasir Nazir was arrested from Mian Channu.

According to FIA officials, the accused along with his accomplices

allegedly took Rs 980,000 from a citizen with a promise to send him

Bahrain for a job but he failed to deliver and subsequently went

into hiding.

A case has been registered against the accused.