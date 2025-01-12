Suspect Of Human Trafficking Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle claimed
on Sunday to have arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking.
The suspect identified as Nasir Nazir was arrested from Mian Channu.
According to FIA officials, the accused along with his accomplices
allegedly took Rs 980,000 from a citizen with a promise to send him
Bahrain for a job but he failed to deliver and subsequently went
into hiding.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect of human trafficking held1 minute ago
-
Verification process completed under Transfer of Livestock Assets project in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
Dolphin officer dismissed over bribery allegation11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays homage to martyred traffic police personnel21 minutes ago
-
E&T dept achieves 53 pc of annual tax collection target in six months21 minutes ago
-
Renowned artist Inayat Bhatti remembered on his birth anniversary21 minutes ago
-
EPA seizes 2200 kg banned polythene bags21 minutes ago
-
47 unique stair-ways amid Multan’s six gates serve as cultural, commerce31 minutes ago
-
Uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society stands as top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM13 hours ago
-
Participants of international conference visit Taxila Museum13 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 33 criminals13 hours ago
-
7 accused held, 700 kites recovered13 hours ago