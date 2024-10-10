Suspect of killing minor girl held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Police have apprehended a suspect of killing a three-year-old girl after attempting to rape her. According to Police, the child’s body was recovered from Gulberg Block 11 on Wednesday morning.

The corpse was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. A case under sections 302 and 34 PPC was registered at Gulberg Police Station.

The suspect, who was arrested during the search operation, has confessed to committing the crime, police statement said. Further investigation is underway while post mortem was conducted and samples have been collected, Police Surgeon said.