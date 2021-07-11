Suspect of rape case held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested a man for assaulting sexually a 4-year-old girl in a nearby village.

Police said on Sunday that Allah Bakhsh, resident of Dakhli Mela village informed the Mela Police station that Mohsin Abbas allegedly abducted his daughter and raped with her.

Later, the accused fled the scene.

Taking action on the report, SHO Mela Police station Afzal Ahmed along with teamconducted a raid at the hideout of accused and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.