UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Of Rape Case Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Suspect of rape case held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested a man for assaulting sexually a 4-year-old girl in a nearby village.

Police said on Sunday that Allah Bakhsh, resident of Dakhli Mela village informed the Mela Police station that Mohsin Abbas allegedly abducted his daughter and raped with her.

Later, the accused fled the scene.

Taking action on the report, SHO Mela Police station Afzal Ahmed along with teamconducted a raid at the hideout of accused and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Man Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

2 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

3 hours ago

EGA marks 100th shipload of bauxite exported from ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.