Suspect rapist held from Karachi

The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who sexually assaulted a ten years old girl on February 8

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who sexually assaulted a ten years old girl on February 8.

According to police sources, the suspect identified as Rashid, a resident of the same locality took the girl on his motorcycle on the pretext of giving some money into an under-construction house where he assaulted her.

Later, he fled away from the scene after the condition of the girl worsened.

Police sources said that after committing the crime, the suspect hid in Karachi and was traced with human and digital intelligence and sent behind the bars. The suspect was identified by the victim during the identification parade.