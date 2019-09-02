Suspect robber dies in prison

The arrested suspect died in a hospital here on Monday in Hujra Shah Muqeem

Hujra Shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) The arrested suspect died in a hospital here on Monday in Hujra Shah Muqeem.According to media reports, a resident of Kalasan Qurban had been arrested in robbery case while police had taken remand from court for investigation and recovery.

A day earlier Qurban family was informed that he has died and as a result his family alleged that he was having sound healthl.

In this regard his family demanded investigation in the incident.According to police spokesman, Qurban was under treatment in a hospital while he died last day.Dead body was handed over to the family members after legal formalities .