Suspect says he raped 30 children in Pakistan

Rawat Police arrested suspect Sohail for allegedly raping a child and making his video in Rawalpindi area.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) An international gangster involved in sexually assualting children and makinig thier videos confessed on Tuesday that he raped 30 children in Pakistan.

In a video statement, the suspect confessed that he raped 30 children Pakistan and made thier videos. The vidoe of the suspect went viral on social media.

Sohail Ayaz alias Ali, the suspect, was arrested by Rawat Police after which he made this statement at the police station.

Faisal Rana, the top official of Rawalpindi police, said that Sohail Ayaz alias Ali was arrested over charges of sexually assaulting a minor and making his video at a house in Bahria Town. The suspect, he said, previously was convicted for sexually assaulting minors in Britan and was deported after he had served his prison sentence. In Italy, the official said, he was tried for the same crimeand was deported from there.

A woman lodged a complaint with Rawat Police Station for registration of FIR against the suspect for sexually assaulting her 13-year old child. She said the suspect forcefully took her son to a house in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi where he drugged and raped the victim for four days. The man filmed the minor as well and threatened to release the video if the victim reported the crime, the FIR said.

Rawat Police booked him under Articles 367(A) (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc.), 377 (unnatural offences), 337(J) (causing hurt by means of a poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It may be mentioned here that two months ago three children died in Kasur district which the police suspected were murdered after sexually assualt. The state of children is quite pathetic in Pakistan as such incidents with children are now frequent.