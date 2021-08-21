(@fidahassanain)

Shehroz Saeed, a resident of Muhammad pura, reaches court to get bail despite that police failed to arrest even a single suspect in Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) A suspect approached a local court to secure bail despite that the police failed to arrest even a single suspect in Greater Iqbal Park’s harassment case of TikToker Ayesha Akram.

Suspect namely Sheroz Saeed secured interim bail from a local court in the case lodged by TikToker Ayesha Akram for harassing, groping and tossing her at Minar-e-Pakistan when she was out there to record a video.

The suspect who is resident of Muhammad Pura, Mast Iqbal road, moved a bail plea, submitting that he was booked in the case on mala fide intention and for ulterior motives. He said that he was booked to be harassed.

“I never committed any offence as mentioned in the FIR,” said the petitioner while pleading the court to grant him bail.

The court, after hearing his plea, allowed him interim bail in the case.

Ayesha Akram, who works at PIC as a nurse, lodged FIR with Lorry Adda police station in Lahore, saying that she was harassed, groped and tossed by over 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan ground when she went there to record a video. She said that her clothes were torn and she also lost mobiles, some ornaments and money around Rs 15,000. Police registered FIR against the mob of 400 men under Section 354-A, 382, 147, 149 PPC, and started investigation into the case.

But interestingly, the police could not arrest even a single suspect seen there in the video that stormed into social media.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar suspended DIG, SSP Operations for poor performance in connection with Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed the development.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister took this decision after holding meeting on law and order, and also discussed Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

During the session, the members reviewed the performance of police personnel and decided to suspend Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations.

The CM told that a letter would also be dispatched to Federal government for action.

Meanwhile, The participants also deliberated upon the developments regarding murder case of Asad Khokhar’s brother.

On the other hand, police have identified 22 persons in connection with the Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident with the help of video footage.

As many as 70 persons were released after investigation while the identification of more suspects was underway through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).