Open Menu

Suspect Shot, Arrested In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Suspect shot, arrested in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that one of the suspects, Ikhtiar Chandio, sustained a gunshot to his leg in the encounter and that he was subsequently rounded up.

However, he added, Chandio's associate managed to escape from the spot.

According to him, no previous criminal record of Chandio was immediately available but he told that the police were thoroughly checking his previous crime record.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.

The encounter's FIR was also registered on the state's complaint at Hatri police station.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Road Hyderabad Criminals Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

21 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

21 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan