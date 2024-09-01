Suspect shot, arrested in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that one of the suspects, Ikhtiar Chandio, sustained a gunshot to his leg in the encounter and that he was subsequently rounded up.

However, he added, Chandio's associate managed to escape from the spot.

According to him, no previous criminal record of Chandio was immediately available but he told that the police were thoroughly checking his previous crime record.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.

The encounter's FIR was also registered on the state's complaint at Hatri police station.