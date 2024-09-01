Suspect Shot, Arrested In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Hatri police station.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that one of the suspects, Ikhtiar Chandio, sustained a gunshot to his leg in the encounter and that he was subsequently rounded up.
However, he added, Chandio's associate managed to escape from the spot.
According to him, no previous criminal record of Chandio was immediately available but he told that the police were thoroughly checking his previous crime record.
The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.
The encounter's FIR was also registered on the state's complaint at Hatri police station.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One million youths to get IT education every year: Ahsan Iqbal16 seconds ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 3.7m from 149 defaulters22 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death10 minutes ago
-
Two persons injured in roof collapse11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Premier Cricket League in Qatar or Sindh to be decided after CM's view: Sports Minister21 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held30 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister introduces tougher axle load enforcement & road safety measures30 minutes ago
-
Education minister takes notice of fire incident in Science College Quetta31 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind, thundershower expected in parts of Balochistan from Monday to Wednesday50 minutes ago
-
15 govt rural schools equipped with digital learning materials51 minutes ago
-
Traffic police crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less, underage drivers1 hour ago
-
101 LESCO employees taken to task1 hour ago