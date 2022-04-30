UrduPoint.com

Suspect Shot Dead In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Suspect shot dead in encounter

A suspected outlaw was shot dead in a police encounter on Ganjo Takkar road in the limits of SITE police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A suspected outlaw was shot dead in a police encounter on Ganjo Takkar road in the limits of SITE police station.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that a police team led by SHO Tahir Hussain Mughal engaged four suspected criminals in an exchange of fire when the suspects tried to escape from a snap checking.

In the exchange of fire, the suspect sustained a fatal gunshot and later succumbed to injuries in the hospital, he added.

The spokesman told that the other three suspects escaped from the spot.

He apprised that the police were investigating involvement of the slain suspect in the crimes.

