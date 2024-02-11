Suspect Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A suspect was shot dead in a police encounter in the jurisdiction of B-Section police station in Latifabad near the embankment of River Indus.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police received information about the presence of a gang of robbers in that area after which a police team rushed to the spot.
He claimed that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them sustained a fatal gunshot injury while his accomplices escaped.
He identified the slain suspect as Ghulam Akbar Bhatti whose dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the medico legal formalities.
The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the suspect besides trying to arrest his associates.
APP/zmb
