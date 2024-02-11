Open Menu

Suspect Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Suspect shot dead in police encounter in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A suspect was shot dead in a police encounter in the jurisdiction of B-Section police station in Latifabad near the embankment of River Indus.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police received information about the presence of a gang of robbers in that area after which a police team rushed to the spot.

He claimed that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them sustained a fatal gunshot injury while his accomplices escaped.

He identified the slain suspect as Ghulam Akbar Bhatti whose dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the medico legal formalities.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the suspect besides trying to arrest his associates.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan