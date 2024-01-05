Suspect shot dead in police encounter in Latifabad

A suspected criminal was shot dead in a police encounter near Bismillah Garden in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A suspected criminal was shot dead in a police encounter near Bismillah Garden in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police were informed about the presence of some robbers in that area and when the police reached the spot 2 suspects opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape.

He added that one of the suspects, identified as Syed Arsalan Shah Bukhari, sustained a fatal gunshot and died but his accomplice managed to escape.

The spokesman said the dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem.

Although the police claimed that Bukhari was a suspected outlaw.

Separately, Hyderabad police handed over 45 snatched and stolen mobile phones, worth over Rs3.5 million, to their owners at the office of DSP Admin Inayat Ali Qureshi, according to the spokesman.

He said the mobile phones were recovered in the raids and arrests carried out in the jurisdictions of several police stations.