Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual abuse with madrassa student, says Ashrafi  

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on religious affairs says that entire institution should not be blamed for act of an individual.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) In reaction to a video clip showing a religious cleric sexually abusing a student at seminary, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on religious affairs Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that blaming the whole institution just because of an individual’s act was not reasonable.

Maulana Ashrafi demanded that forensic audit should be conducted of the incident and the suspect should be hanged if the allegations were proven correct. He further said that Wafaq-ul-Madaris should have taken notice of the incident as it came to know about it.

Yesterday, a video clip of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman went viral on social media that exposed him committing molestation of a madrassa student.

Earlier today, Cantt area police registered an FIR against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman over charges of sodomy with a student of a religious seminary. The suspect, however, has denied the charges, saying that it was plotted against him to defame him and to kick him out of madrassa.