Suspect street criminal held

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and a motorbike in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and a motorbike in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad area.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh police have expedited action against street criminals in the district.

The SHO B-Section Police Station Amanullah Mirani along with patrolling staff intercepted a suspected accused identified as Shehzad s/o Waseem Qureshi and recovered an unlicensed pistol with 3 live rounds from his possession while the motorbike he was riding was also confiscated, statement said.

A case under section 23-A of Sindh Arms Act was also registered against the accused who will be presented before local court on Wednesday.