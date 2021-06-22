UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Street Criminal Held

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:44 PM

Suspect street criminal held

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and a motorbike in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and a motorbike in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad area.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh police have expedited action against street criminals in the district.

The SHO B-Section Police Station Amanullah Mirani along with patrolling staff intercepted a suspected accused identified as Shehzad s/o Waseem Qureshi and recovered an unlicensed pistol with 3 live rounds from his possession while the motorbike he was riding was also confiscated, statement said.

A case under section 23-A of Sindh Arms Act was also registered against the accused who will be presented before local court on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Police Station Hyderabad Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Meeting held to review recent anti-polio campaign

35 seconds ago

Merkel Invites Zelenskyy to Berlin to Discuss Donb ..

38 seconds ago

MPAs call on CM Buzdar

39 seconds ago

Naveed Kalmati condoles Usman Kakar death

4 minutes ago

Spain Far From Tackling 'State Repression' in Cata ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico to Donate COVID-19 Vaccines to 5 Countries ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.