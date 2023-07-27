Open Menu

Suspect Tortured To Death: Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested three persons on the charge of torturing to death a suspect.

Police said on Thursday that a shopkeeper Bilal had suspicion on Sharafat Ali of attempting to commit theft in his shop at Dogar Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Bilal with the abetment of Mohsan, Mujahid, Talha, etc.

overpowered Sharafat Ali and subjected him to severe torture and even they hanged him with ceiling.

Sharafat Ali was rushed to the Allied Hospital where he breathed his last.

On the complaint of Ejaz Nawaz, the brother of victim, the police have registered a case against six accused including Bilal.

The police have also arrested three accused.

Further investigation was underway.

