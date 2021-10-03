UrduPoint.com

Suspect Wanted In Acid Throwing Case Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Civil Lines police have arrested an accused who allegedly threw acid on two persons at a restaurant in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here the complainant Muhammad Imran lodged his complaint with PS Civil Lines, submitting that the accused identified as Najmus Saqib threw acid at his son and a customer at his restaurant.

He narrated that his son recognized as Salman had sit at a table at his restaurant where a customer identified as Arsalan also came and sat at the chair next to him.

The plaintiff further said that the accused identified as Najumus Saqib came and threw acid on Salman and Arsalan and fled from the scene.

Civil Lines police lodged an FIR against the suspect and arrested him. He was being interrogated by an investigation team.

Further probe was underway.

