Suspect Wanted In Around 100 Car Lifting Incidents Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Suspect wanted in around 100 car lifting incidents arrested after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) An alleged car lifter involved in around 100 incidents of vehicle lifting and snatching was arrested in injured condition in an encounter by Sakhi Pir police.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that the Sakhi Pir police were engaged in an exchange of fire by suspects trying to steal a car near Sattar Shah graveyard.

Azhar Dayo alias Kalu sustained a gunshot during the encounter and he was subsequently rounded up but his accomplices escaped, he added.

Rajput said Kalu was one of the most wanted car lifters in the province adding that he recently also lifted vehicles from the jurisdictions of Market and Baldia police stations in Hyderabad.

However, according to him, 70 percent of the vehicles were lifted from Karachi by Kalu and his associates, he claimed.

The spokesman shared the record of 11 FIRs, registered in the police stations from Karachi to Larkana, in which Kalu was booked.

The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound which he sustained in his leg.

