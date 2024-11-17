Suspect Wanted In Around 100 Car Lifting Incidents Arrested After Encounter
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) An alleged car lifter involved in around 100 incidents of vehicle lifting and snatching was arrested in injured condition in an encounter by Sakhi Pir police.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that the Sakhi Pir police were engaged in an exchange of fire by suspects trying to steal a car near Sattar Shah graveyard.
Azhar Dayo alias Kalu sustained a gunshot during the encounter and he was subsequently rounded up but his accomplices escaped, he added.
Rajput said Kalu was one of the most wanted car lifters in the province adding that he recently also lifted vehicles from the jurisdictions of Market and Baldia police stations in Hyderabad.
However, according to him, 70 percent of the vehicles were lifted from Karachi by Kalu and his associates, he claimed.
The spokesman shared the record of 11 FIRs, registered in the police stations from Karachi to Larkana, in which Kalu was booked.
The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound which he sustained in his leg.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Winter arrives in AJK, first snowfall brings relief and chill37 seconds ago
-
Kh Asif visits Gurdwara, greets Sikh yatrees11 minutes ago
-
SAAR organizes inspiring event under Rawdari Fellowship Programme11 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions21 minutes ago
-
Rs 3bn special package for sowing onion, tomato21 minutes ago
-
Usman Ashraf takes assumes as ADC Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Decade-long feud ends in peace in Shekhan Banda, Kohat21 minutes ago
-
Pak HC calls on Singapore Defence Minister21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 19 criminals, seize drugs, illegal weapons21 minutes ago
-
Cop falls to death from jail rooftop30 minutes ago
-
Ex AJK PM Qayyum Niazi, others booked for defying prohibitory orders; 11 including 04 PTI men arrest ..50 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2.5m released for treatment of injured cops50 minutes ago