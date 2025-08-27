Suspect Wanted In Wife’s Murder Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested a suspect after three year who was wanted in murder case of his wife as he was declared proclaimed offender.
Addressing a news conference at his office, Superintendent Police (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah said that a suspect identified as Mulazim had murdered his wife three years back in Ahmadpur East and fled the scene. Later, he was declared proclaimed offender. “By using modern technology and devices, the suspect was traced out and apprehended,” he said.
A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspect.
The SP (Investigation) further said that the police had also taken another proclaimed offender who was wanted in several cases including robbery. Cases were registered against the suspect with police station in Ahmadpur East.
The senior police official vowed that action against criminal mafia would remain continue. “We have been running campaign to make Bahawalpur crime-free district,” he said.
