Open Menu

Suspect Wanted In Wife’s Murder Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Suspect wanted in wife’s murder arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested a suspect after three year who was wanted in murder case of his wife as he was declared proclaimed offender.

Addressing a news conference at his office, Superintendent Police (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah said that a suspect identified as Mulazim had murdered his wife three years back in Ahmadpur East and fled the scene. Later, he was declared proclaimed offender. “By using modern technology and devices, the suspect was traced out and apprehended,” he said.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspect.

The SP (Investigation) further said that the police had also taken another proclaimed offender who was wanted in several cases including robbery. Cases were registered against the suspect with police station in Ahmadpur East.

The senior police official vowed that action against criminal mafia would remain continue. “We have been running campaign to make Bahawalpur crime-free district,” he said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan