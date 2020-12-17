Suspect who allegedly committed fraud with Turkish actor arrested

(@fidahassanain)

Mozzang police have arrested Kashif Zameer, saying that he is required in eight other cases besides “alleged” fraud with Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan known Ertugrul Ghazi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020)

Kashif Zameer, the suspect, who belonged to Sialkot, was involved in eight cases of fraud. Mozzang police arrested him after he arrived there on the tip of an informant.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) was supervising the operation against Kashif Zameer. Other accomplices of Kashmir Zameer who were carrying weapons were also arrested. Police said that Kashif Zameer and his accomplices resisted when they launched operation to arrest them.

The suspect invited Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan for a commercial agreement with a company against an agreement of $10 million. As the Turkish actor arrived in Pakistan he was paid half amount of the said agreement after which he left for Turkey.

Kashif Zameer damaged country’s repute worldwide by allegedly committing fraud with Turkish star, said the reports.

“The party has provided cheque of $5million. The suspect told Altan,” the reports said, pointing out that the Turkish actor was told that he would be made brand ambassador of a company.

“The rest of the amount will follow you as you reach there back in Turkey,” the suspect was quoted as saying.

According to some reports, Altan was paid $5 million in advance after which he came to Pakistan, with a promise that rest of the amount would be paid him here. However, when he arrived here he could not get that amount and was told that rest of the money would follow him as he would go back to Turkey.

When Altan reached back in Turkey he called Kashif Zameer but in vain. Later, the actor approached the authorities to know about the dealer [Kashif Zameer] and he was informed that he was a fraudulent of Sialkot. The Turkish star was told that Kashmif was involved in many other fraud cases.

By this act of Kashmir Zameer and his accomplices, the image of the country would be bad in Pakistan.

The sources said that the construction company which is said to be the host of Turkish actor also did not exist.

“Altan was defrauded,” they added.