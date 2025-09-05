Open Menu

Suspect With Record Arrested For Stealing Mobile Phones From Mosques

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Suspect with record arrested for stealing mobile phones from mosques

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A suspect with a record of stealing mobile phones from worshippers from mosques has been arrested.

According to Dolphin Force sources, suspicious activities were taken into action during the patrol, in which the accused, Ehtesham, was arrested while fleeing after stealing a mobile phone from a mosque.

Two valuable mobile phones were recovered from the accused's possession, which he had stolen from the belongings of worshippers from different mosques.

More Stories From Pakistan