Suspected coronavirus patient dies

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A suspected coronavirus patient died at the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, here on Friday.

Senior officials of the Sialkot Health department told that Zaibun Nisa (58) wife of Mubashir was brought to the hospital due to her critical condition as being suspected coronavirus patient on Thursday late night where shed died.

She was laid to rest in her native graveyard here.