Suspected Coronavirus Patient Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:33 PM

Suspected coronavirus patient dies

A suspected coronavirus patient died at the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A suspected coronavirus patient died at the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, here on Friday.

Senior officials of the Sialkot Health department told that Zaibun Nisa (58) wife of Mubashir was brought to the hospital due to her critical condition as being suspected coronavirus patient on Thursday late night where shed died.

She was laid to rest in her native graveyard here.

