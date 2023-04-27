Suspected dacoit held in injured condition

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire between Tando Jam Police and a dacoit gang here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the police had an encounter with a dacoit gang near Sipiya Mori, Tandojam. As a result, an accused identified as Aftab Ahmed Bhurgari was arrested with bullet wound while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

The arrested robber and his accomplices had been involved in motorcycle theft, robbery and other crimes in the city and other areas, he added.

Police also recovered a pistol from the possession of the arrested accused, who was immediately shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

Tandojam police have started a search operation for other accused involved in the crime incidents while the record of the arrested suspect was also being checked.