Suspected dacoit held in injured condition after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested an injured dacoit after an encounter in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station.

According to the Police spokesman, on receiving information regarding movement of criminals, the SHO Bhitai Nagar Haq Nawaz Lolai along with patrolling team came into action in Marvi Garden link road where suspected criminals had started firing at the police.

After exchange of firing a dacoit identified as Mola Bux alias Ali Bux was arrested in injured condition while other dacoits managed to escape.

The arrested criminal was wanted by the police in six serious offenses including dacoity, police encounters and possession of illegal arms cases.

The accused was also involved in a recent dacoity offence held at the shop of a minority community shopkeeper in the jurisdiction P.S Bhitai Nagar.