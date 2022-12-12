UrduPoint.com

Suspected Dacoit Held In Injured Condition After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 09:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after alleged encounter here .

According to the spokesperson, on receiving information, police tried to arrest the accused near the Husri branch, the accused started firing, while after the retaliatory firing, one of the accused, Naseer Parhiar, was arrested in an injured condition.

After police action, the accused were shifted to civil hospital for immediate medical assistance, spokesman said and added that the arrested accused was part of dacoit gang and wanted to police in as many as 10 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations of the district.

The police started operations to nab the accused who escaped after the exchange of fire, the spokesman said.

