Open Menu

Suspected Drug Dealer Shot Dead In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Suspected drug dealer shot dead in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected drug dealer in an encounter in the limits of Hali Road police station here on Friday.

The police spokesman informed that the Hali road police raided a locality near American Quarters to arrest the suspected narcotics dealer Iqbal Shah after receiving a tip-off.

However, he claimed, the slain suspect opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. He told that Shah sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem.

The spokesman claimed that Shah was a notorious drug dealer who was wanted by the police in 9 FIRs.

He also claimed that the police recovered ice, hashish and a pistol from possession of the slain person.

The action took place a day after Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the police and Excise department to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Fire Police Exchange Police Station Road Died Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan