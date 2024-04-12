Suspected Drug Dealer Shot Dead In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected drug dealer in an encounter in the limits of Hali Road police station here on Friday.
The police spokesman informed that the Hali road police raided a locality near American Quarters to arrest the suspected narcotics dealer Iqbal Shah after receiving a tip-off.
However, he claimed, the slain suspect opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. He told that Shah sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died.
The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem.
The spokesman claimed that Shah was a notorious drug dealer who was wanted by the police in 9 FIRs.
He also claimed that the police recovered ice, hashish and a pistol from possession of the slain person.
The action took place a day after Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the police and Excise department to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers.
