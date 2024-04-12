Suspected drug dealer shot dead in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected drug dealer in an encounter in the limits of Hali Road police station here on Friday.

The police spokesman informed that the Hali road police raided a locality near American Quarters to arrest the suspected narcotics dealer Iqbal Shah after receiving a tip-off.

However, he claimed, the slain suspect opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. He told that Shah sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem.

The spokesman claimed that Shah was a notorious drug dealer who was wanted by the police in 9 FIRs.

He also claimed that the police recovered ice, hashish and a pistol from possession of the slain person.

The action took place a day after Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the police and Excise department to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers.