Suspected drug peddler held after police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A Pirwadhai police team faced firing here on Thursday night when they stopped two suspected persons, said a police spokesman.

He informed that the police party stopped two suspected persons during routine checking in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station, but they opened firing on the cops who remained unhurt. Police managed to net a suspected injured record holder drug peddler namely Abdul Fawad but, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene during an exchange of firing.

He said, later, the injured suspected drug peddler was moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

He informed that after receiving information, senior police officers reached the spot and directed the cops to make all-out efforts to net the accused who escaped from the scene.

A case has been registered against the accused after a recovering pistol along with ammunition.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated Superintendent of Police, Rawal and the police party for netting the suspected drug peddler.